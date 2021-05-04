Left Menu

Covid-19: Pant shares important message regarding vaccination of senior citizens

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday shared an important message regarding the COVID-19 vaccination of senior citizens.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-05-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 10:37 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday shared an important message regarding the COVID-19 vaccination of senior citizens. A volunteer-based organisation named 'Robin Hood Army' is helping out senior citizens who want to get vaccinated but they cannot step out of their homes.

In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals, Pant said: "If you are a senior citizen living at home alone, you can fill out a form on our website and leave the rest on us. If you also have elders around you living away from you, and you need support, then reach out to us. Our volunteers will help them through vaccination. Stay safe Delhi." The country had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. While from May 1, all above 18 years of age have become eligible to get themselves vaccinated.

India registered 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases and 3449 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

