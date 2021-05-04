Left Menu

COVID-19: ECB lets English players decide on participation in IPL 14

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 11:17 IST
KKR skipper Eoin Morgan (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy With two Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players and two Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent members testing positive for Covid-19, questions over the fate of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is increasing by the minute.

In such a scenario questions do rise on the participation of the foreign players. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has left the decision to its players whether they want to take part in the tournament or return home. An ECB spokesperson confirmed that the board is in regular touch with its player but the call to participate in the tournament lies only with the players.

"We continue to monitor and communicate with our players and staff currently in India. In terms of continued participation, it will be a decision that will be taken by each individual. We acknowledge these are challenging times and our thoughts are with the people of India," an ECB spokesperson told ANI. Two KKR players -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- tested positive for Covid-19, and as a result, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent also went into self-isolation in their rooms.

Delhi Capitals and KKR had locked horns against each other last Thursday -- April 29 -- and both these sides are slated to square off once again on May 8. "We have been self-isolating in our rooms since this afternoon," sources within the DC camp told ANI on Monday evening.

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slated to be played on Monday evening was rescheduled for a later date and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals is also set to be postponed as the CSK unit is in isolation. (ANI)

