Olympics-Khan looks to bring back Olympics to London if re-elected as mayor

Updated: 04-05-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 11:20 IST
Sadiq Khan has said he will look to bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games back to London within 20 years if he is re-elected as the London mayor on Thursday. The Labour candidate said he will work with "leading figures from sport, government, business and communities" to set up a committee into a London bid for the 2036 or 2040 Games, as part of his campaign.

