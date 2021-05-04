Left Menu

Cricket-IPL shift to Mumbai possible after COVID-19 bubble breaches - reports

The remainder of the coronavirus-hit Indian Premier League (IPL) could be played in Mumbai following bubble breaches in Delhi and Ahmedabad, local media reports said on Tuesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering shifting the remaining 31 matches of the league to the western city, they said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 11:41 IST
Cricket-IPL shift to Mumbai possible after COVID-19 bubble breaches - reports

The remainder of the coronavirus-hit Indian Premier League (IPL) could be played in Mumbai following bubble breaches in Delhi and Ahmedabad, local media reports said on Tuesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering shifting the remaining 31 matches of the league to the western city, they said. Monday's match in Ahmedabad had to be rescheduled after two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive for COVID-19 while three non-playing members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise have also contracted the virus in Delhi.

India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, following 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, as the country battles a devastating second wave. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel did not respond to Reuters calls seeking confirmation but Mumbai could be the organisers' best bet to salvage the tournament, with three stadiums in and around the city.

The organisers in Delhi did not confirm if games will go ahead when asked if the Indian capital would host its remaining four IPL matches, including the one between the league's Mumbai and Hyderabad franchises later on Tuesday. The president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Rohan Jaitley, asked Reuters to direct the query to the league authorities instead.

Though it is being played in a bio-secure bubble without spectators, the league has faced fierce social media criticism for continuing in the midst of the pandemic. The Australian trio of Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have cut short their IPL stints to return home last week.

Australia has since banned all arrivals from India until May 15. Most of the Australian players in the IPL want to fulfill their commitment, the Australian Cricketers' Association said on Tuesday.

The players' union would talk to the Australian government on the players' travel plans once the league finished on May 30, ACA chief executive Todd Greenberg told Radio 2GB. A New Zealand Cricket representative said the board was keeping an eye on the "fluid situation" in India where nearly a dozen of their players are busy playing in the league.

"None have requested they come home yet but we're continuing to monitor developments," the representative told New Zealand Herald.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Song Joong-ki shares his experience of playing an antihero in Vincenzo

Song Joong-ki fans are always excited to hear about him. The last episode of Vincenzo dropped on tvN on May 2 and achieved the highest viewership rating since the drama began. The drama is currently the 9th highest-rated drama in Korean ca...

Indian naval ship deployed to transport filled oxygen tankers from Kuwait

An Indian Navy ship set sail to Kuwait on Tuesday to ferry liquid oxygen-filled cryogenic containers to meet the high demand for the life saving gas in the country following a spike in coronavirus cases.As part of Operation Samudra Sethu II...

Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish to co-host 2021 Met Gala

Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet and multiple Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish will be a part of this years Met Gala Host Committee along with tennis champion Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.Organised by the Metropolitan Muse...

USAID Administrator reviews COVID-19 aid to India; holds talks with Indian envoy on day 1 at job

USAID Administrator Samantha Power, soon after being sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, reviewed the ongoing COVID-19 assistance to India and held a virtual meeting with the countrys Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, reaffirming that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021