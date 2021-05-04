Cricket-New Zealand batsman Taylor suffers calf strain

Left Menu

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been diagnosed with a grade one muscle strain in his left calf ahead of next month's England tour, the country's governing body (NZC) said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 11:42 IST
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been diagnosed with a grade one muscle strain in his left calf ahead of next month's England tour, the country's governing body (NZC) said on Tuesday. Taylor, who missed the first two one-day internationals against Bangladesh in March with a left hamstring injury, picked up the calf injury on the opening day of their training camp in Lincoln on Monday.

"An MRI scan has confirmed a grade one muscle strain to Ross Taylor's left calf," NZC tweeted https://twitter.com/BLACKCAPS/status/1389365802088820738. "He sustained the injury on the first day of camp and will stay with the team to help rehabilitate the injury.

"Taylor will then look to return to batting and running next week before flying to England." The 37-year-old has gone 14 innings without a hundred but would retain his number four batting position in England provided he remains fit and available.

New Zealand have scheduled two three-day camps before they leave to play a two-test series against England starting June 2 and the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against India in Southampton from June 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

