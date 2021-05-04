Left Menu

Soccer-Henry says Spotify CEO Ek contacted Arsenal owners for takeover offer

Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek has contacted Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke's family to make an offer to buy the Premier League club but a takeover could be drawn out, former France international Thierry Henry said. Ek said last week he had secured the funds to buy Arsenal, valued at $2.8 billion according to Forbes.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:11 IST
Soccer-Henry says Spotify CEO Ek contacted Arsenal owners for takeover offer

Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek has contacted Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke's family to make an offer to buy the Premier League club but a takeover could be drawn out, former France international Thierry Henry said.

Ek said last week he had secured the funds to buy Arsenal, valued at $2.8 billion according to Forbes. British media reported Arsenal greats Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira were backing Ek's bid. But the club's American owners, under fire from fans following the North London outfit's failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League, have dismissed talk of a sale.

Kroenke and his son and director Josh put out a joint statement in response to Ek's interest saying they remain "100% committed to Arsenal" and were not interested in selling a stake in the club. "He (Ek) already reached out (to the Kroenke family) and said himself that he had collected the funds to make sure that he can put in a good bid," Henry told Sky Sports.

"They now need to listen. A lot of people have been screaming that they want the owner out. We are trying to offer a solution involving the fans and getting the DNA of the club back. "One thing that I want to reiterate is that Daniel will not move away, he will be there waiting to see if they want to sell.

"That is going to take a very long time, we know what we want to do, but first and foremost we need to make sure that we can take over, if they are listening." Spotify and Arsenal both declined to comment on Henry's observations.

Arsenal were among six English clubs who signed up for the proposed European Super League project before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government. The club are ninth in the Premier League standings and in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bosch commemorates 100 years of Bosch Car Service

- The first Bosch installation and repair workshop opened its doors in Hamburg in 1921, and ever since then has been growing into a brand known for high quality car service thereby establishing Bosch Car Service to become the worlds largest...

Cricket-IPL indefinitely suspended due to COVID-19 crisis in India

The Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament has been indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told Reuters on Tuesday. The tournament stands suspended, we are looking for another...

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 20 dead

An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 20 people and injuring about 70, city officials said.A crane was working to hold up one subway car l...

Nadda lauds states ruled by BJP, allies for providing free vaccines to all

Lauding the states ruled by the BJP and other NDA constituents for providing free COVID-19 vaccines to their people, party president J P Nadda on Tuesday said this decision is a manifestation of its motto of sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021