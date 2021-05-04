Left Menu

Covid-19: Basketball Federation provides national campers with medical insurance

Looking at how the second Covid-19 wave is rampant across the country, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has decided to provide its national campers with medical and health insurance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:14 IST
Covid-19: Basketball Federation provides national campers with medical insurance
Basketball Federation of India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Looking at how the second Covid-19 wave is rampant across the country, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has decided to provide its national campers with medical and health insurance. "Keeping in mind the dreaded COVID-19 situation across the world and the financial shortcomings being faced by many players in this pandemic times, the Basketball Federation of India took a great initiative extending its support to ensure the health and wellbeing of its national assets (Men and Woman Basketball Campers), who are representing the country at the International Competitions and attending the National Coaching Camp in preparation for the upcoming International competitions since 2020 onwards by providing them with the Medical/Health Insurances," Basketball Federation said in an official statement.

"The objective is to ensure the safety and to provide security in the days to come for the Campers who are the assets of our country. This initiative will be a great help for the players," it added. India registered 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases and 3449 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data.

The country had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited). The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. While from May 1, all above 18 years of age have become eligible to get themselves vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

