Left Menu

BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti dies after battling COVID-19

He was part of so many major sports events in India gave opportunity to many youngsters to work in sports industry, AFI President Adille Sumariwalla stated.Former BFI secretary general Jay Kowli said sports world has lost an efficient administrator. Remembering all the great moments together.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:48 IST
BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti dies after battling COVID-19

The Boxing Federation of India's Executive Director R K Sacheti died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19. He was 56. The long-serving administrator was fighting the dreaded infection at a hospital here for the past few days and was on ventilator support.

''With a deep sense of sorrow & grief, we inform you that Mr. RK Sacheti, ED (BFI) left for heavenly abode today morning, creating a huge void in the sports world,'' the BFI said in a statement.

''He has been a Member IOC Olympic Task Force & an able administrator with an unparalleled contribution to Flag of India Sports,'' it added.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also offered condolences.

''Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of IOA Associate Joint Secretary, BFI Executive Director and dear friend Sri Raj Kumar Sacheti,'' IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.

Sacheti first became BFI ED in 2016 and retained the position after incumbent President Ajay Singh was re-elected in the federation elections held earlier this year.

''...his contribution to the Olympic, and Commonwealth movement in India is fondly remembered,'' Mehta said.

Last year, Sacheti was invited by the International Olympic Committee's Experts Group to ''advise'' on the formulation of rules for Olympic Qualifiers.'' The Athletics Federation of India too mourned the demise of the seasoned administrator.

''AFI family is truly saddened with the news of passing away of Mr. RK Sacheti, Asso. VP AFI, due to Covid. I have known him for over 30 years. He was part of so many major sports events in India & gave opportunity to many youngsters to work in sports industry,'' AFI President Adille Sumariwalla stated.

Former BFI secretary general Jay Kowli said ''sports world has lost an efficient administrator.'' ''Remembering all the great moments together. Many thanks for all your contribution to Boxing, RKS,'' Kowli said in his condolence message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFLs Thursday Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video from 2022The National Football League said on Monday it has moved up the date for Amazons Prime video to exclusively strea...

Synechron Paves The Road For BFSI Industry's Progressive Journey Through Innovation & Digital Transformation

The leading digital transformation consulting firm is helping severalfinancial services companies embrace new-age technologies. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global digital transformation in the BFSI market is ...

PIL to strike down GNCTD Amendment Act; Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to reply on a PIL for striking down the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi GNCTD Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant Governor.A bench of Chief Justice D N Pa...

Emirates airline plans to operate about 70% of capacity by winter - CCO

Emirates plans to restore around 70 or its capacity by the winter travel season this year, the airlines chief commercial officer said on Tuesday. The Dubai state-carrier has been operating with a significant reduction in capacity since the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021