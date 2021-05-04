Left Menu

IPL 2021: SRH-MI game to be postponed as Saha tests positive for Covid-19

In another big blow to the Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for Covid-19. This will see the game between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad set to be played on Tuesday getting postponed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:11 IST
IPL 2021: SRH-MI game to be postponed as Saha tests positive for Covid-19
SRH wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy In another big blow to the Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for Covid-19. This will see the game between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad set to be played on Tuesday getting postponed.

Sources within the SRH camp confirmed to ANI that Saha is the lone person in the SRH unit to have tested positive and as a result, the entire team is now isolating. "Yes, Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Our entire team is now under isolation and there are no other positive reports, rest are all negative," the member of the team management said.

SRH was slated to square off against Mumbai Indians later on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This comes after two KKR players -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- tested positive for Covid-19 and two members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent. The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slated to be played on Monday evening was rescheduled for a later date and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals is also set to be officially postponed as the CSK unit is in isolation.

The BCCI issued a release on the twin cases in KKR and said: "Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID-19. Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFLs Thursday Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video from 2022The National Football League said on Monday it has moved up the date for Amazons Prime video to exclusively strea...

Synechron Paves The Road For BFSI Industry's Progressive Journey Through Innovation & Digital Transformation

The leading digital transformation consulting firm is helping severalfinancial services companies embrace new-age technologies. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global digital transformation in the BFSI market is ...

PIL to strike down GNCTD Amendment Act; Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to reply on a PIL for striking down the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi GNCTD Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant Governor.A bench of Chief Justice D N Pa...

Emirates airline plans to operate about 70% of capacity by winter - CCO

Emirates plans to restore around 70 or its capacity by the winter travel season this year, the airlines chief commercial officer said on Tuesday. The Dubai state-carrier has been operating with a significant reduction in capacity since the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021