COVID takes down IPL: league suspended indefinitely after multiple cases in bio-bubble

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:21 IST
The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

''The tournament has been suspended indefinitely. We will try to conduct the event in the next available window but this month is unlikely,'' league chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI.

The annoucement came after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.

The spread of infections had led to postponement of two IPL games earlier.

