Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL's Thursday Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video from 2022

The National Football League said on Monday it has moved up the date for Amazon's Prime video to exclusively stream Thursday Night Football, beginning with the 2022 season. Amazon's earlier agreement for NFL's extremely popular Thursday night matches was for the 2023 season, but the new agreement, financial details of which have not been disclosed, is set to begin the streaming partnership with the 2022 season.

MLB roundup: Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels

Tyler Glasnow pitched six effective innings, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif. Glasnow (4-1) allowed three runs on four hits with four walks and eight strikeouts. Three Rays relievers then shut out the Angels on two hits over the final three innings.

NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook goes wild in 154-141 Wizards win

Russell Westbrook recorded his 32nd triple-double of the season with 14 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and 24 assists to lead the host Washington Wizards to a 154-141 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Westbrook's assist total matched a franchise record and his career high. The Wizards, who hold the 10th seed and final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in round, won for the 13th time in 16 games and pulled to within a half-game of the Pacers for ninth place and secured the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams.

Carmelo Anthony moves to 10th in all-time NBA scoring

Carmelo Anthony cracked the top 10 in all-time NBA scoring in style Monday. The Portland Trail Blazers forward sank a 3-pointer while getting fouled early in the second quarter of a road game against the Atlanta Hawks, moving him past Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes on the career scoring list.

Exclusive: Triller offers clemency to boxing fans who pirated Jake Paul bout if they pay up

Triller will not pursue legal action against boxing fans who pirated the platform's April 17 fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren provided those individuals pay the original $49.99 price before June 1, a company executive told Reuters. More than 2 million illegal streams of the Triller Fight Club bout occurred, the company said, and it will be pursuing those individuals for the maximum penalty of $150,000 per illegal stream of the fight.

Report: NFLPA says it will negotiate opt-outs for 2021 season

NFLPA chief DeMaurice Smith has said the union will negotiate an opt-out for players again for the 2021 football season, NFL Network reported Monday. Dozens of players opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outlook positive for French Open and Tour, but caution needed: minister

The health situation in France has been improving slightly just ahead of two of the country's flagship sporting events, although late changes are still possible, sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said on Monday. President Emmanuel Macron last week said fans would be allowed to gradually return to the arenas, with up to 5,000 spectators on the main showcourts by the end of the May 30-June 13 French Open, while most restrictions are expected to be lifted shortly after the start of the June 27-July 19 Tour de France.

Henry says Spotify CEO Ek contacted Arsenal owners for takeover offer

Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek has contacted Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke's family to make an offer to buy the Premier League club but a takeover could be drawn out, former France international Thierry Henry said. Ek said last week he had secured the funds to buy Arsenal, valued at $2.8 billion according to Forbes. British media reported Arsenal greats Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira were backing Ek's bid.

Olympics-Khan looks to bring back Olympics to London if re-elected as mayor

Sadiq Khan has said he will look to bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games back to London within 20 years if he is re-elected as the London mayor on Thursday. The Labour candidate said he will work with "leading figures from sport, government, business and communities" to set up a committee into a London bid for the 2036 or 2040 Games, as part of his campaign.

FIFA bans Haiti Under-20 women's team official in sexual abuse probe

Global soccer governing body FIFA on Monday banned Haiti's Under-20 women's team supervisor Nella Joseph for 10 years as part of an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual abuse of female players in the Caribbean nation. Joseph was found guilty by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee of failing to protect the physical and mental integrity of various female players under her authority and "by actively coercing and threatening them into engaging in sexual relationships" with former Haitian football association president Yves Jean-Bart, FIFA said in a statement on its website.

(With inputs from agencies.)