The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble.The tournament has been suspended indefinitely.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:35 IST
COVID takes down IPL: league suspended indefinitely after multiple cases in bio-bubble

The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

''The tournament has been suspended indefinitely. We will try to conduct the event in the next available window but this month is unlikely,'' league chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI.

The announcement came after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Delhi Capitals' spinner veteran spinner Amit Mishra.

''...we will take stock if we can find a suitable window later during the year. It could be September but these are all speculations. As of now we are not conducting it any further,'' BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla to PTI.

On Monday, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.

The spread of infections had led to postponement of two IPL games earlier.

The tournament began on April 9 and ran smoothly for about a month before KKR's COVID-19 cases caused the initial jitters on Monday.

There was cause of concern in Delhi too as a few groundsmen at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium tested positive even though DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley asserted that ''none of the groundsmen on duty'' were among the infected.

Just days before this, three Australian players had pulled out of the league, citing COVID-19 concerns amid a devastating second wave of the global pandemic that has overwhelmed the medical infrastructure of the country.

The 2020 IPL had also been held in a bio-secure bubble in the UAE and at that time, infections were only reported before the start of the tournament.

India is currently recording over 3 lakh cases everyday and more than 3,000 daily deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

