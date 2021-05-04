Left Menu

Cricket-IPL indefinitely suspended due to COVID-19 crisis in India

The Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament has been indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told Reuters on Tuesday. India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, following 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, as the country battles a second wave of the disease.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:36 IST
Cricket-IPL indefinitely suspended due to COVID-19 crisis in India

The Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament has been indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told Reuters on Tuesday. "The tournament stands suspended, we are looking for another window," Patel said. "Right now we can't say when we can reschedule it."

Monday's match in Ahmedabad had to be rescheduled after two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive for COVID-19 and two non-playing members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise contracted the virus in Delhi. India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, following 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, as the country battles a second wave of the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCDEX market share tops 80pc in April

Leading agri-commodity bourse NCDEX on Tuesday said it witnessed an all-round increase in its operations in April this year with market share crossing 80 per cent in that month, showing strong resilience to the disruptions in the agri-ecosy...

Emirates expects to fly 70% of normal capacity by winter, CCO says

Emirates plans to operate around 70 of its normal capacity this winter thanks to an expected increase in international travel as countries ease coronavirus restrictions and reopen borders.Emirates, the worlds biggest long-haul airline befor...

At least 12 killed in floods in western Afghanistan

Herat Afghanistan, May 4 ANIXinhua At least 12 people were killed as heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Afghanistans western province of Herat, the local government said on Tuesday. Flash floods engulfed vast areas in Adraskan distri...

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Tuesday dropped Rs 137 to Rs 70,763 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery tumbled by Rs 137, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 70,763 per kg in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021