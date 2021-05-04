Left Menu

Didn't wish to compromise on safety of people involved in IPL: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has been postponed as the country battles the second COVID-19 wave. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has made it clear that safety of each and every person involved with the league was the priority.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:54 IST
Didn't wish to compromise on safety of people involved in IPL: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah with President Sourav Ganguly. . Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has been postponed as the country battles the second COVID-19 wave. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has made it clear that safety of each and every person involved with the league was the priority. Speaking to ANI, Shah said that keeping an eye on the current COVID-19 situation, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council decided to postpone the league. "The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don't wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved," he said. SunRisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha tested positive on Tuesday morning after there were COVID-19 cases in two franchises on Monday. While two of the members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent tested positive, two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive -- Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- forcing the BCCI to postpone the KKR-RCB game in Ahmedabad. With Saha testing positive, the game on Tuesday evening between SRH and defending champions Mumbai Indians also needed to be postponed. This made matters worse as the game between RCB and KKR had already been postponed and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals was also set to be called off as the Chennai unit was in strict quarantine. The BCCI had issued a release on the twin cases in KKR and said: "Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID-19." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday increased Rs 29 to Rs 2,457 per quintal in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by a firm spot demand.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake f...

Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 7 to Rs 4,790 per barrel on Tuesday as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by Rs 7, or 0.15 per cent, at Rs 4,790 per...

NCDEX market share tops 80pc in April

Leading agri-commodity bourse NCDEX on Tuesday said it witnessed an all-round increase in its operations in April this year with market share crossing 80 per cent in that month, showing strong resilience to the disruptions in the agri-ecosy...

Emirates expects to fly 70% of normal capacity by winter, CCO says

Emirates plans to operate around 70 of its normal capacity this winter thanks to an expected increase in international travel as countries ease coronavirus restrictions and reopen borders.Emirates, the worlds biggest long-haul airline befor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021