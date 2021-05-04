Left Menu

Cricket-IPL indefinitely suspended due to COVID-19 crisis in India

The organising Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the IPL governing council took the decision at an emergency meeting. "These are difficult times, especially in India, and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," the IPL said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:19 IST
Cricket-IPL indefinitely suspended due to COVID-19 crisis in India

The Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament has been indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country, the IPL said on Tuesday. The organising Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the IPL governing council took the decision at an emergency meeting.

"These are difficult times, especially in India, and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," the IPL said in a statement. "The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021."

The eight-team IPL, with an estimated brand value of $6.8 billion, is the richest Twenty20 league and attracts many of the best players from around the world to cricket-crazy India. Monday's match in Ahmedabad had to be rescheduled after two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive for COVID-19 and two non-playing members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise contracted the virus in Delhi.

India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, following 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, as the country battles a second wave of the disease. Media reports earlier said the BCCI was considering shifting the remaining 31 matches of the eight-team tournament to Mumbai, which has three stadiums in and around the city, after coronavirus bubble breaches in Ahmedabad and Delhi.

Although the tournament was being played in a bio-secure bubble without spectators, the league faced fierce social media criticism for continuing in the midst of the pandemic. Australian players Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson cut short their IPL stints to return home last week.

Australia has since banned all arrivals from India until May 15 and the country's cricket board declined to comment when asked for its plans to bring back their players. Before the league was suspended, the Australian Cricketers' Association said it would talk to the Australian government about the players' travel plans. (Additional reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday increased Rs 29 to Rs 2,457 per quintal in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by a firm spot demand.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake f...

Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 7 to Rs 4,790 per barrel on Tuesday as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by Rs 7, or 0.15 per cent, at Rs 4,790 per...

NCDEX market share tops 80pc in April

Leading agri-commodity bourse NCDEX on Tuesday said it witnessed an all-round increase in its operations in April this year with market share crossing 80 per cent in that month, showing strong resilience to the disruptions in the agri-ecosy...

Emirates expects to fly 70% of normal capacity by winter, CCO says

Emirates plans to operate around 70 of its normal capacity this winter thanks to an expected increase in international travel as countries ease coronavirus restrictions and reopen borders.Emirates, the worlds biggest long-haul airline befor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021