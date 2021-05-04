Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Tennis-Budapest removed as host of Billie Jean King Cup Finals

The source said the ITF had been 'surprised' to receive a letter from the Hungarian Tennis Association (HTA) on April 22 saying it was not possible to stage the event.

Budapest has been removed as host city of the Billie Jean Cup Finals after its contract with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) was terminated.

A source within the ITF confirmed to Reuters that the revamped women's team event, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is seeking a new host after Budapest organisers said they could no longer hold the event because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The source said the ITF had been 'surprised' to receive a letter from the Hungarian Tennis Association (HTA) on April 22 saying it was not possible to stage the event.

The Fed Cup was revamped in 2019 with Budapest winning the bid to host the 12-nation finals at the Laszlo Papp Arena but the inaugural edition to be held last April was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was re-scheduled for last month but was postponed again and a new date had yet to be agreed.

The ITF informed the 12 competing nations on Sunday that Budapest was no longer hosting the competition.

