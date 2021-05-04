Left Menu

COVID-19: Heartbreaking to see India suffering, says Pietersen

With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday said it is heartbreaking for him to see India suffer like this.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:01 IST
Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen (file image). Image Credit: ANI

With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday said it is heartbreaking for him to see India suffer like this. "India -- it's heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering! You WILL get through this! You WILL be stronger coming out of this! Your kindness & generosity NEVER goes unnoticed even during this crisis," tweeted Pietersen.

On Monday, Cricket Australia also said that it would be donating USD 50,000 to UNICEF's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal to aid the country's fight against Covid-19. Earlier, cricketers Pat Cummins and Brett Lee had also donated to help India fight the pandemic. The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

The BCCI also said that it will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021. The BCCI also thanked all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners, and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.

India registered 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases and 3,449 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data. (ANI)

