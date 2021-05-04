Soccer-Real Madrid's Marcelo tackles election duties before Chelsea clash
Chosen by city authorities as a back-up monitor, Marcelo reported for work early in the day at a polling station in the suburb of La Moraleja. He was sent home a few minutes later, newspaper Marca reported, when the principal worker selected for the task arrived - leaving him free to travel to London for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea Brazilian-born Marcelo became a Spanish national in 2011.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:09 IST
Democratic duties took precedence over sporting ones for soccer star Marcelo on Tuesday, when the Real Madrid defender was drafted into the team supervising a regional election in the Spanish capital. Chosen by city authorities as a back-up monitor, Marcelo reported for work early in the day at a polling station in the suburb of La Moraleja.
He was sent home a few minutes later, newspaper Marca reported, when the principal worker selected for the task arrived - leaving him free to travel to London for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea Brazilian-born Marcelo became a Spanish national in 2011. Adults on the country's electoral register are chosen at random to staff polling stations, for which they are paid 65 euros ($72).
Real had asked for Marcelo to be excused due to the Chelsea match, but their request was turned down. He and the rest of the squad will fly to London on Tuesday for Wednesday's decider at Stamford Bridge, where they will be looking to book their place in the Champions League final for the fifth time in eight years. The teams drew the first leg in Madrid 1-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chelsea
- Marcelo
- Democratic
- Real Madrid
- Champions League
- Marca
- Brazilian
- Spanish
- London
ALSO READ
Atlético increases lead in Spain after Real Madrid draws
AFC Champions League: FC Goa here on merit, not by accident: Persepolis head coach
Real Madrid, Chelsea and ManCity could face Champions League semi-final ban, UEFA official
FACTBOX-Soccer-European Super League teams' owners and Champions League records
UEFA announces new Champions League format to be introduced from 2024