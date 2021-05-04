Left Menu

Soccer-Time running out for German FA chief Keller after Nazi comment

Keller apologised but refused to resign after the DFB's state and regional federations on Sunday withdrew their confidence in him and urged him to leave. On Monday evening, the DFB's ethics commission referred the matter to the sports court for a ruling, a move that further weakens his position.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:41 IST
Soccer-Time running out for German FA chief Keller after Nazi comment

German Football Association (DFB) President Fritz Keller was still clinging on to his job on Tuesday as a campaign gathered pace to have him sacked over a Nazi reference directed at his deputy. Keller, who took over in September 2019 with a brief to reform an organisation plagued by scandal over irregular payments, faces a sports court judgement over the comment addressed to vice president Rainer Koch.

Keller last month referred to Koch, a civil judge, as "Freisler" , a reference to notorious Nazi judge Roland Freisler, a participant at the 1942 conference at which the Nazis laid out their "final solution" to exterminate the Jews. Keller apologised but refused to resign after the DFB's state and regional federations on Sunday withdrew their confidence in him and urged him to leave.

On Monday evening, the DFB's ethics commission referred the matter to the sports court for a ruling, a move that further weakens his position. "The ethics commission has discussed the "Freisler remark" (and) ... offered the result of its discussion to the sports court for a decision," it said in a statement.

Keller has had strained relations with several other senior DFB members including Koch who, along with general secretary Friedrich Curtius, was investigated in a tax evasion probe last year that included police raids on the association's headquarters. The DFB is the largest single sports federation in the world with some seven million registered members, and Germany are hosting of the 2024 Euro championships.

Keller was seen as the ideal choice to lead the DFB into a new era after predecessor Reinhard Grindel resigned over income he received from a DFB subsidiary and a watch he was given by a Ukrainian businessman. Grindel was the third consecutive DFB president to be tarnished by scandal after his predecessors Wolfgang Niersbach and Theo Zwanziger were investigated and then indicted in Switzerland over a payment for the 2006 World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JEE (Main) May 2021 session postponed: Pokhriyal

In wake of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Joint Entrance Examination Main-2021 scheduled for May 2021 has been postponed. Looking at the present situation of COVI...

Post-poll violence in Bengal reminiscent of Partition days: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said the widespread post-poll violence in West Bengal is reminiscent of the atrocities people had to face during the countrys Partition, and exhorted party workers in the state to democratically fight the ...

UP: Muslim youths help cremate 60-year-old Hindu man who died of COVID-19

A group of Muslim youth helped cremate a 60-year-old Hindu man, who died of COVID-19 here, as his family members were hesitant to go ahead with the ritual for fear of contracting the disease.Mukund Mohan Pandey 60 died on Monday but his fam...

Delhi got average of 393 MT oxygen a day last week against requirement of 976 MT: AAP MLA

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said 41 hospitals with around 7,000 people on oxygen support sent SOS calls to the Delhi government on May 3.He also said that the national capital received an average of 393 metric tonnes MT of oxygen a day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021