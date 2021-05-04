Roma coach Paulo Fonseca to leave at end of season

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca to leave at end of seasonPTI | Rome | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:38 IST
Roma coach Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of the season, the Italian team said Tuesday.
The announcement came two days before Roma hosts Manchester United in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals. Roma lost the first leg 6-2 last week.
Roma has also struggled in Serie A and is in seventh place with four games to play.
Former Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is reportedly Roma's top choice to replace Fonseca.
Fonseca is in his second season at Roma, having previously coached Shakhtar Donetsk.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
