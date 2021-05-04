Left Menu

UEFA details Euro 2020 rules for teams hit by virus issues

Teams hit by COVID-19 cases or mandatory quarantine at the European Championship can have their games postponed for up to 48 hours to get new players in, UEFA said Tuesday.UEFA published extra rules for the June 11-July 11 tournament, including raising squad sizes from 23 players to 26 to help teams cope amid the coronavirus pandemic.Euro 2020 is scheduled to play 51 games in 31 days with few days available as back-ups.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:43 IST
UEFA details Euro 2020 rules for teams hit by virus issues
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Teams hit by COVID-19 cases or mandatory quarantine at the European Championship can have their games postponed for up to 48 hours to get new players in, UEFA said Tuesday.

UEFA published extra rules for the June 11-July 11 tournament, including raising squad sizes from 23 players to 26 to help teams cope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Euro 2020 is scheduled to play 51 games in 31 days with few days available as back-ups. Matches will be played on schedule if each team has at least 13 players, including one goalkeeper, available for selection.

UEFA said teams with fewer than 13 players could have their game "rescheduled within the next 48 hours of the date of the relevant match" and possibly at a different venue.

"Any additional player called up to meet the minimum of 13 players requires that an equivalent number of quarantined players are definitively withdrawn from the 26 players list," the European soccer body said.

The team responsible for a game not being played will forfeit it as a 3-0 loss and the national federation will face disciplinary action by UEFA.

The emergency rules are similar to those enforced by UEFA this season in its club competitions and Nations League, and upheld in several appeal cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ukraine and Norway forfeited Nations League games as 3-0 losses last year. Ukraine's squad was put in quarantine by public health officials in Switzerland. Norway's squad was stopped from traveling to Romania by a decision of its own health officials.

Euro 2020 is being played with 24 teams in 11 cities across Europe with at least 25% of stadium capacity set to be available for all games.

Dublin was dropped by UEFA last month after public authorities did not give assurances on how many fans could attend games, and Bilbao was replaced by Seville.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: 2 held with 440 rough diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh

Two persons were held allegedly with 440 rough diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh, some 95 kilometres from here, police said on Tuesday.Raipur residents Subhash Mandal 43 and Ujjwal Chandrakar 30 were held in Bo...

DCM Shriram Q4 net profit up 15 pc to Rs 232 cr

DCM Shriram on Tuesday posted a 15.42 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 232 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on strong sales.The companys net profit stood at Rs 201.27 crore in the same period of the previ...

Bajaj Group pledges additional support of Rs 200cr for COVID-19 relief steps

Pune-based Bajaj Group on Tuesday pledged an additional financial support of Rs 200 crore towards COVID-19 response.The financial support will be utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capability and re...

Diesel doped with biodiesel made from used cooking oil rolled out

India on Tuesday began experimenting with doping diesel with a small portion of biodiesel extracted from leftover cooking oil in kitchens to cut reliance on imports as well as reducing carbon emissions.Diesel, Indias most used fuel, is made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021