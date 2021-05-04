IPL 2021: CA in contact with BCCI to ensure safe repatriation of Australian contingent

Hours after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed, Cricket Australia said that it is in direct contact with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure safe accommodation and repatriation of the Australian contingent. "Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association understand the decision of the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2021 Indian Premier League for the safety and wellbeing of all participants," a joint statement from Cricket Australia (CA) and ACA read.

"CA is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials, and commentators back home to Australia," it added. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had last week announced a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15 and he also said that there would be no special privileges given to the Australian players in India.

Cricket Australia said it will not seek an exemption on the travel ban and thanked BCCI for their efforts to ensure the safety of all participants at the IPL. "CA and the ACA respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least May 15 and will not seek exemptions," the statement further read.

"CA and the ACA thank the BCCI for their efforts and cooperation for the safe repatriation of all participants at the IPL," it added. The IPL Governing Council (GC) and BCCI on Tuesday in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

Also, the BCCI said that it will do everything in its power to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021. Meanwhile, Star India has backed the BCCI's decision to postpone the 14th edition of IPL. Star India, the broadcasters of the showpiece event, thanked BCCI, IPL GC, and franchises for their support during the tournament. (ANI)

