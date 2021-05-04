The following are the top stories at 1710 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-2NDLD SUSPENDED COVID takes down IPL: league suspended indefinitely after multiple cases in bio-bubble New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble, ending a month-long relatively smooth run for cricket's most glamorous and cash-rich event in the middle of a raging pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IPL-VIRUS-SRH Now SRH's Wrddhiman Saha tests positive for COVID, IPL match against MI unlikely New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for COVID-19 and it is unlikely that his team's IPL game against Mumbai Indians here this evening will go ahead.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD RESCHEDULE CSK-RR match rescheduled after Balaji tests positive for COVID-19 New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The BCCI will reschedule Wednesday's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals as CSK players have been forced into hard quarantine after bowling coach L Balaji tested positive for COVID-19.

SPO-CRI-HUNDRED-IND-WOM Four Indian women players granted NOC by BCCI to play in UK's 'The Hundred' By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The BCCI has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to four Indian women cricketers, including T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, to play in the inaugural 'Hundred' tournament in the UK starting on July 21.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FOREIGNERS-RETURN We will find a way to send back IPL's foreign players: IPL chairman New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) IPL chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday said the BCCI will ''find a way'' to arrange for the return of foreign players after the league was suspended indefinitely due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SLATER Slater leaves IPL bio-bubble, lands in Maldives:Report Melbourne, May 3 (PTI) Cricket-turned-commentator Michael Slater has left the IPL's bio-bubble and flown to Maldives after Australia suspended flights from India till May 15 because of the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases there.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-ACA Australian cricketers still want to fulfil their IPL commitments: players' union chief Melbourne, May 4 (PTI) The majority of the Australian cricketers currently in the IPL want to fulfil their commitments with their respective franchises even after the tournament's bio-bubble was breached with two players testing positive for COVID-19, the head of the country's players' union (ACA) said on Tuesday.

SPO-BOX-BFI-2NDLD DEATH BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti dies after battling COVID-19 New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India's Executive Director R K Sacheti died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19.

SPO-HOCK-LEAGUE-IND-POSTPONEMNET COVID-19 effect: India's FIH Pro League matches in Europe postponed Lausanne, May 4 (PTI) India's upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League away fixtures against Spain and Germany later this month have been postponed due to the international travel restrictions imposed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases in the Asian country, the world body (FIH) informed on Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-AFC-IND Indian side to compete in AFC Women's Club Championship Pilot Tournament New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) An Indian side will feature in the prestigious AFC Women's Club Championship 2021 to be held later this year, the national federation said on Tuesday.

SPO-HOCK-LALIT Need to work on converting chances into goals ahead of Olympics: Lalit Bengaluru, May 4 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team forward Lalit Upadhyay feels that the players need to work on converting more chances into goals ahead of the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to open on July 23.

