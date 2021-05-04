Left Menu

IPL 2021: CSA in contact with franchises to ensure expedited travel of South Africa contingent

Hours after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it has held talks with all IPL franchises to ensure the safe return of Proteas players and support staff.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:14 IST
IPL 2021: CSA in contact with franchises to ensure expedited travel of South Africa contingent
Cricket South Africa logo. Image Credit: ANI

Hours after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it has held talks with all IPL franchises to ensure the safe return of Proteas players and support staff. CSA also informed that the Proteas contingent will have to undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations when they return to South Africa.

"CSA supports the decision to put the health and safety interests of all involved in the tournament first and foremost and has made contact with all of the relevant franchises to ensure the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back to our shores," CSA said in an official statement. "Those travelling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations," it added.

The apex body of cricket in South Africa is in contact with its players and is assured of their safe return to the country. "CSA and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) are in contact with all players and are assured of their safety and comfort in their respective locations," the statement further read.

"CSA wishes to extend its well wishes and support to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the people of India and thank the BCCI for keeping our players safe during this challenging time," it added. The IPL Governing Council (GC) and BCCI on Tuesday in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

Also, the BCCI said that it will do everything in its power to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: 2 held with 440 rough diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh

Two persons were held allegedly with 440 rough diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh, some 95 kilometres from here, police said on Tuesday.Raipur residents Subhash Mandal 43 and Ujjwal Chandrakar 30 were held in Bo...

DCM Shriram Q4 net profit up 15 pc to Rs 232 cr

DCM Shriram on Tuesday posted a 15.42 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 232 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on strong sales.The companys net profit stood at Rs 201.27 crore in the same period of the previ...

Bajaj Group pledges additional support of Rs 200cr for COVID-19 relief steps

Pune-based Bajaj Group on Tuesday pledged an additional financial support of Rs 200 crore towards COVID-19 response.The financial support will be utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capability and re...

Diesel doped with biodiesel made from used cooking oil rolled out

India on Tuesday began experimenting with doping diesel with a small portion of biodiesel extracted from leftover cooking oil in kitchens to cut reliance on imports as well as reducing carbon emissions.Diesel, Indias most used fuel, is made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021