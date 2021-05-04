Left Menu

Midfielder Mason Mount changing perceptions at Chelsea

PTI | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:51 IST
Midfielder Mason Mount changing perceptions at Chelsea

It's one of the few mistakes Thomas Tuchel has made in his short but transformative time as Chelsea manager.

One he has quickly rectified.

Just two days into the job as Frank Lampard's midseason replacement, Tuchel picked his first Chelsea lineup for a Premier League game against Wolverhampton in late January and, perhaps understandably, he chose to drop Mason Mount.

New to English soccer, Tuchel chose to side mostly with experience and players he knew — sturdy defenders Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta, a fellow German in Kai Havertz, a 34-year-old striker in Olivier Giroud.

Mount, a 22-year-old midfielder halfway through only his second season at Chelsea, didn't fit the bill.

Fast forward three months and the situation couldn't be more different. Mount is a player Tuchel cannot do without, a lock in the team — and not a stretch to say maybe Chelsea's most important player.

“He has the full package,” Tuchel said of the playmaker after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fulham in the league on Saturday, when he chose to give some first-choice players a breather between the two legs against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.

Not Mount, though, a player so integral to the team — with his vision, his set pieces, his ability to drive forward with the ball — that apparently he couldn't be left out.

For someone who was first spotted by Chelsea scouts at the age of 6 and then signed by the club as at 9, Mount has come a long way in a short time.

Three seasons ago, he was on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, Chelsea's Dutch feeder club.

Two seasons ago, he was on loan at Derby, a second-division English club managed at the time by Lampard. Mount was clearly technically gifted, with a cultured right foot and strong work ethic, but was hardly someone who grabbed the headlines.

Last season, he followed Lampard back to Chelsea and was part of the senior squad for the first time, one of the young players regularly used while the club was hindered by a transfer embargo.

Unsurprisingly, given his role as an attacking midfielder — like Lampard was — Mount was regarded as something of a pet project for his manager.

But he had proved his worth by the end of the season, scoring and assisting in the final-day 2-0 win over Wolves that secured Champions League qualification for Chelsea, and Mount continued to be a regular under Lampard even after the club's nearly $300 million spending spree in the offseason.

Tuchel is now realizing Mount isn't just potential. He is, in fact, the real thing.

“He has big self-confidence, in a very, very positive way,” Tuchel said. “It's a pleasure to have him, be at his side and guide him and support him.

“It's impressive, he's not affected by all the praise. This is maybe the most important part. He seems to be a guy who likes the sport and feels an obligation to make the most out of it. And he wants it absolutely badly, so it's a top mix.” Mount is delivering on the international stage, too, having started the last eight matches for England and now seemingly a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate's first-choice team for the European Championship in June. He is fronting a new generation of young players, a list that includes Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and best friend Declan Rice.

Southgate has long been a fan of Mount, even inviting the midfielder to train with the senior team for a week ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

“He is an exceptional player,” Southgate said. “He finds space intelligently, he manipulates the ball very well, he creates chances and scores goals.” Tuchel has discovered this. In the first leg against Madrid, from which Chelsea came away in the ascendancy after a 1-1 draw in Spain, Mount finished with a superior pass completion rate (96%) than Madrid's superstar midfielders Toni Kroos (92.4%) and Luka Modric (86.9%).

Against Fulham, he came off holding his lower back after an awkward fall — but not before producing the highlight of the match when he brought down a long ball from Thiago Silva with a deft touch before slipping in Havertz for a goal with his next touch.

In 101 games for Chelsea, Mount has 16 goals and 14 assists — superior numbers than Lampard, the club's record scorer, had at that stage.

Don't expect Tuchel to drop Mount again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: 2 held with 440 rough diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh

Two persons were held allegedly with 440 rough diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh, some 95 kilometres from here, police said on Tuesday.Raipur residents Subhash Mandal 43 and Ujjwal Chandrakar 30 were held in Bo...

DCM Shriram Q4 net profit up 15 pc to Rs 232 cr

DCM Shriram on Tuesday posted a 15.42 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 232 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on strong sales.The companys net profit stood at Rs 201.27 crore in the same period of the previ...

Bajaj Group pledges additional support of Rs 200cr for COVID-19 relief steps

Pune-based Bajaj Group on Tuesday pledged an additional financial support of Rs 200 crore towards COVID-19 response.The financial support will be utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capability and re...

Diesel doped with biodiesel made from used cooking oil rolled out

India on Tuesday began experimenting with doping diesel with a small portion of biodiesel extracted from leftover cooking oil in kitchens to cut reliance on imports as well as reducing carbon emissions.Diesel, Indias most used fuel, is made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021