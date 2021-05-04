Left Menu

As soon as the hard border shut, it added a bit of anxiety for a few Aussies in India, says Cummins

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins admitted that few Aussies players were "anxious" after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the travel ban.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:55 IST
As soon as the hard border shut, it added a bit of anxiety for a few Aussies in India, says Cummins
Australia pacer Pat Cummins (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins admitted that few Aussies players were "anxious" after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the travel ban. Morrison had last week announced a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15 and he also said that there would be no special privileges given to the Australian players in India.

"As soon as the hard border shut, obviously no-one has experienced that before. It added a bit of anxiety for a few of the Aussies over here. But we signed up to play the tournament until the start of June. Hopefully it all reopens on May 15 and we'll be able to get back," Cummins told Fox Sports' The Back Page before the BCCI announced on Tuesday that the IPL has been postponed. According to Fox Sports, the Australian Prime Minister had also announced that if any person who had been in India tried to return home, the person may face jail time. The Australian vice-captain admitted Morrison's comments came as a shock. "Yeah, it did a little bit. Once we flew out of Australia we knew we were signing up for 14 days quarantine coming home, so you always feel that little bit further away from getting home," said Cummins.

The IPL 2021 was being held at four venues during the league stage before the tournament was postponed. "Last year we had the IPL held over in the UAE and that was an incredibly well-run tournament," said Cummins. "This year, they tried to push it that little step further and have it over here in multiple cities in India. I'm sure looking back they might have tweaked a few things," he added.

The IPL Governing Council (GC) and BCCI on Tuesday in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia said that it is in direct contact with the BCCI to ensure safe accommodation and repatriation of the Australian contingent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: 2 held with 440 rough diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh

Two persons were held allegedly with 440 rough diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh, some 95 kilometres from here, police said on Tuesday.Raipur residents Subhash Mandal 43 and Ujjwal Chandrakar 30 were held in Bo...

DCM Shriram Q4 net profit up 15 pc to Rs 232 cr

DCM Shriram on Tuesday posted a 15.42 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 232 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on strong sales.The companys net profit stood at Rs 201.27 crore in the same period of the previ...

Bajaj Group pledges additional support of Rs 200cr for COVID-19 relief steps

Pune-based Bajaj Group on Tuesday pledged an additional financial support of Rs 200 crore towards COVID-19 response.The financial support will be utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capability and re...

Diesel doped with biodiesel made from used cooking oil rolled out

India on Tuesday began experimenting with doping diesel with a small portion of biodiesel extracted from leftover cooking oil in kitchens to cut reliance on imports as well as reducing carbon emissions.Diesel, Indias most used fuel, is made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021