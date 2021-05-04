FACTBOX-Cricket-International players in IPL facing travel restrictions

The Indian Premier League tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country on Tuesday. The following is a list of international players in the IPL teams whose countries have either banned or imposed restrictions on travel from India:

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS England: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran,

Australia: Jason Behrendorff DELHI CAPITALS

England: Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes Australia: Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS England: Eoin Morgan,

Australia: Ben Cutting, Pat Cummins Bangladesh: Shakib al Hasan

MUMBAI INDIANS Australia: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn

PUNJAB KINGS England: Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan

Australia: Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith RAJASTHAN ROYALS

England: Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Australia: Andrew Tye,

Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Australia: Daniel Sams, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Australia: David Warner England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow

Australia last week banned all travellers from India, including its own citizens, from entering the country until May 15. England and Bangladesh have imposed travel restrictions.

British nationals are required to quarantine in a government approved hotel for 10 days upon arrival in the United Kingdom, while passengers arriving in Bangladesh have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. Cricket South Africa said players travelling back home will undergo home quarantine in line with World Health Organization recommendations.

Although New Zealand is still allowing its citizens to travel back from India, the country's cricket board (NZC) is in talks with the BCCI and government authorities to manage quarantine and travel arrangements. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)

