Left Menu

IPL advertisers back tournament's suspension, silent about losses

Lives of players are more important, he said.A Tata Motors spokesperson, maker of Tata Safari, said, We wish a full and speedy recovery of all impacted, and have no other comments to offer at present. TataSafari is also one of the official partners of IPL 2021.Star India, the official broadcasters of Indian Premier League, also supported BCCIs decision to postpone the tournament.Star India supports BCCIs decision to postpone IPL 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:33 IST
IPL advertisers back tournament's suspension, silent about losses

Advertisers on the Indian Premier League (IPL) remained silent about losses due to indefinite suspension of the tournament, although industry insiders said it was the right thing to do considering the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The BCCI on Tuesday decided to indefinitely suspend the lucrative T20 cricket event due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

Harsh Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Dream11 & Dream Sports said, ''We agree with BCCI's decision to postpone the IPL. Focussing on tackling the current crisis in India, along with ensuring the health and safety of players, is far more important than any business impact.” Dream11 is one of the official partners of IPL 2021.

A senior official in a media planning firm on condition of anonymity said postponement of IPL was the right thing to do in the current situation.

''Given the current surge of COVID-19, postponement was needed. Lives of players are more important,'' he said.

A Tata Motors spokesperson, maker of Tata Safari, said, ''We wish a full and speedy recovery of all impacted, and have no other comments to offer at present.” TataSafari is also one of the official partners of IPL 2021.

Star India, the official broadcasters of Indian Premier League, also supported BCCI's decision to postpone the tournament.

''Star India supports BCCI's decision to postpone IPL 2021. The health and safety of players, staff and everyone involved in the IPL are of paramount importance,'' Star India said in an official statement.

The broadcasters also said it was ''indebted'' to its employees, on-air talent, production and broadcast crews for delivering the broadcast to millions of houses in these challenging times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Consider providing masks, sanitizers to homeless, poor: HC to Maha govt

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government and civic bodies to consider using part of fines collected from the people not wearing masks for distributing sanitizers and masks to the persons from the lower strata of soc...

U'khand records its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand on Tuesday recorded its highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 7,028 people testing positive for the infection while the toll increased to 3,015 with 85 deaths, according to a health bulletin.The states tally of cases s...

Edtech startup Teachmint raises USD 16.5 million

Online teaching platform Teachmint on Tuesday said it has raised USD 16.5 million around Rs 120 crore in a Series A funding round led by Learn Capital. This investment round also witnessed participation from CM Ventures, and existing invest...

Social media users ask TMC to stop violence in Bengal

Social media is abuzz with comments, photographs and videos relating to political violence taking place in West Bengal after the results of the assembly polls were out, and most of the netizens urge the ruling Trinamool Congress to take ini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021