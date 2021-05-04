Left Menu

Soccer-Roma appoint Mourinho as manager for 2021-22 season

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:49 IST
Soccer-Roma appoint Mourinho as manager for 2021-22 season

AS Roma have named former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho as their new head coach, the Italian Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

The decision comes after the club announced coach Paulo Fonseca will leave his role at the end of the current campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Consider providing masks, sanitizers to homeless, poor: HC to Maha govt

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government and civic bodies to consider using part of fines collected from the people not wearing masks for distributing sanitizers and masks to the persons from the lower strata of soc...

U'khand records its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand on Tuesday recorded its highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 7,028 people testing positive for the infection while the toll increased to 3,015 with 85 deaths, according to a health bulletin.The states tally of cases s...

Edtech startup Teachmint raises USD 16.5 million

Online teaching platform Teachmint on Tuesday said it has raised USD 16.5 million around Rs 120 crore in a Series A funding round led by Learn Capital. This investment round also witnessed participation from CM Ventures, and existing invest...

Social media users ask TMC to stop violence in Bengal

Social media is abuzz with comments, photographs and videos relating to political violence taking place in West Bengal after the results of the assembly polls were out, and most of the netizens urge the ruling Trinamool Congress to take ini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021