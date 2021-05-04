Soccer-Roma appoint Mourinho as manager for 2021-22 season

Soccer-Roma appoint Mourinho as manager for 2021-22 seasonReuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:49 IST
AS Roma have named former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho as their new head coach, the Italian Serie A club announced on Tuesday.
The decision comes after the club announced coach Paulo Fonseca will leave his role at the end of the current campaign.
