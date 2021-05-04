Left Menu

Franchises, stakeholders unite in COVID fight, hail IPL suspension

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:51 IST
Franchises, stakeholders unite in COVID fight, hail IPL suspension

Franchises and stakeholders of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday hailed the BCCI's decision to suspend the tournament indefinitely, insisting that cricket can wait while the country fights an unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

The BCCI was forced to suspend the lucrative T20 tournament indefinitely midway into the season after multiple cases of the dreaded virus were reported inside the bio-bubble.

''We're all in this together. The safety and security of everyone in VIVO IPL 2021 is of paramount importance and we support the decision of BCCI to postpone the tournament,'' Royal Challengers Bangalore said in a statement.

''Royal Challengers Bangalore will work in consultation with the BCCI to ensure that everyone has a safe passage back home,'' it added.

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin also lauded the BCCI for doing the right thing by postponing the tournament.

''In view of the COVID crisis in India and with players testing positive, the postponement of IPL with immediate effect is the correct course of action taken by @BCCI and the IPL governing council. Hope to see IPL back soon in better & safe environment,'' Azharuddin wrote.

Former England batsman-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen said it was heartbreaking to see India suffering.

''India - it's heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering. You WILL get through this! You WILL be stronger coming out of this! Your kindness & generosity NEVER goes unnoticed even during this crisis!'' he tweeted.

While former Australia cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders' chief mentor David Hussey took to Twitter to say he was ''shattered'', South African pace legend Dale Steyn wished a speedy recovery to those infected.

''Covid don’t care. It has no favorites. Get well to those sick and hopefully everyone else will get home safe and in good health,'' Steyn tweeted.

The otherwise smooth conduct of the tournament first hit the roadblock after KKR's match against RCB had to be rescheduled on Monday following two of its players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for the infection.

Later in the day, three non-playing members of the Chennai Super Kings -- bowling coach L Balaji, CEO Kasi Viswanathan and a bus cleaner -- also tested positive as India reported a daily COVID-19 count of 3,57,316.

On Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals veteran spinner Amit Mishra also tested positive for the dreaded virus as BCCI announced the postponement with immediate effect.

''We take this opportunity to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff and sponsors for all the support. Above all, a big thanks to the #yellowve. We will roar again... Soon!,'' CSK tweeted on its official twitter handle.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings announced they will work with BCCI to ensure a safe return of all their members.

''With the postponement of VIVO IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians will work with BCCI and the respective authorities to ensure safe and secured travel for each member of the franchise,'' MI tweeted.

''Punjab Kings will work closely with BCCI and other authorities to ensure all the team members get back home safely,'' PBKS stated.

Sunrisers also expressed their gratitude to the frontline workers and tweeted: ''...together, we will fight the situation and come out, safer and stronger.'' Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli urged everyone to take proper precautions.

''Looking forward to better times ahead when we can enjoy the game again. But till then, request everyone to take precautions and get vaccinated as soon as possible. We shall come back stronger,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand records its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand on Tuesday recorded its highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 7,028 people testing positive for the infection while the toll increased to 3,015 with 85 deaths, according to a health bulletin.The states tally of cases s...

Lucknow police protects monkeys, stray animals from hunger, thirst

By Kamna Hajela At a time when no one pays attention to stray animals due to the COVID crisis and the lockdown, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Lucknow, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha and his police team distributed bananas and chi...

Congress accuses MP govt of `hiding' real death toll of pandemic in state

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Madhya Pradesh government of under-reporting COVID-19 cases and deaths, claiming that over one lakh people have died due to the viral infection in the state so far against the official figure of 5,905.The...

Conoco says all staff safely evacuated from drillship off Malaysia

Oil producer ConocoPhillips said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia on Tuesday.The Naga 7 drillship was being placed at a site off the coast of Sarawak state when one leg of the j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021