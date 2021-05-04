Left Menu

SC East Bengal coach Fowler urges everyone to follow safety precautions to tackle COVID-19 crisis

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler on Tuesday urged everyone to follow all safety precautions in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:39 IST
SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler on Tuesday urged everyone to follow all safety precautions in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,02,82,833.

"We, at SC East Bengal, are doing everything we can to try and help you. We are all with you. Just hoping that things subside pretty soon," said Fowler in a video posted by SC East Bengal on Twitter. "Until then just make sure you keep doing what you need to do stay safe, make sure you wash your hands, sanitize. If you do need to go out, make sure you wear a face mask. Try and stay safe as possible," he added.

SC East Bengal recently featured in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The side finished at ninth position with just three wins in 20 games. ISL seven came to a close with Mumbai City FC being crowned champions. The season, which marked the return of major sports events in India, had a mega journey amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the league said an estimated amount of Rs 17 crore was spent on "COVID testing and other related costs". As many as 115 games were played in the recently-concluded season of the ISL among the 11 teams. During the season, a total of 298 goals were scored.

Keeping in the mind the safety of everyone involved, 18 bio-bubbles were created across 14 hotels. The number of people tested by RT-PCR was 1635. The total number of tests done during the season is approximately 70,000. Mumbai City FC won the title on Saturday after defeating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final. (ANI)

