Left Menu

Roma names Jose Mourinho as head coach ahead of 2021-22 season

Serie A side AS Roma on Tuesday announced Jose Mourinho as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:22 IST
Roma names Jose Mourinho as head coach ahead of 2021-22 season
AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho (Image: AS Roma). Image Credit: ANI

Serie A side AS Roma on Tuesday announced Jose Mourinho as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season. "Official. The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season," AS Roma tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Italian club confirmed coach Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of the season. "On behalf of everyone at AS Roma, we would like to thank Paulo Fonseca for his hard work and leadership over the past two years," said club chairman Dan Friedkin in an official statement.

"Paulo guided the team through many challenges, including the Covid pandemic and a change of ownership, and did so with selfless integrity and great character," he added. Fonseca signed a two-year contract with the Giallorossi in the summer of 2019, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk - the Ukrainian club where he won the league and cup double in all three seasons with them.

Last month, English club Tottenham Hotspur had sacked Mourinho. "The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin, and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," Tottenham had said in an official statement.

Mourinho had been in charge at Tottenham since November 2019. He had replaced Mauricio Pochettino and his deal was to end at the beginning of the 2023 season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban launches major Afghan offensive after deadline for U.S. pullout

Afghan security forces fought back a major Taliban offensive in southern Helmand province in the last 24 hours, officials and residents said on Tuesday, as militants launched assaults around the country after a missed U.S. deadline to withd...

Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with husband Shriram Nene

Bollywoods Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday treated her social media fans with a major throwback picture of her with hubby Shriram Nene. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture along with the caption Hold y...

Mexico promises answers after metro train collapse kills 23

Mexico will find out who was responsible for the overpass collapse that killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more when a train on Mexico Citys newest metro line plunged onto a busy road below, the government said on Tuesday. Mexican...

Hosting IPL-14 in India was the right call, situation deteriorated quickly: Ness Wadia

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia on Tuesday backed the BCCIs decision to host IPL-14 in India amid the COVID-19 threat, saying that was the right call before the situation deteriorated quickly.The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021