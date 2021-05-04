Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid's Marcelo tackles election duties before Chelsea clash

Real Madrid left back Marcelo was able to travel with his team to their Champions League semi-final decider with Chelsea after a fellow citizen freed him from his duties as a supervisor in Madrid's regional election on Tuesday. Chosen by city authorities as a back-up monitor, Marcelo reported for work early in the day at a polling station in the suburb of La Moraleja.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:24 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid's Marcelo tackles election duties before Chelsea clash
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Real Madrid left back Marcelo was able to travel with his team to their Champions League semi-final decider with Chelsea after a fellow citizen freed him from his duties as a supervisor in Madrid's regional election on Tuesday.

Chosen by city authorities as a back-up monitor, Marcelo reported for work early in the day at a polling station in the suburb of La Moraleja. Real had asked for Marcelo to be excused as he was due to travel to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg away to Chelsea later in the day, but their request was turned down.

Luckily for the player and his club, however, Marcelo was sent home a few minutes later after a second back-up monitor volunteered to take his place, Spanish news channel La Sexta reported. Later on Tuesday morning he boarded a flight to London with his team mates for the game at Stamford Bridge, where Real will be looking to book their place in the final for the fifth time in eight years.

The teams drew the first leg in Madrid 1-1. Brazilian-born Marcelo, a four-time Champions League winner with Real, became a Spanish national in 2011, a common path for South American players in Spain to ensure their squad does not exceed limits on players from outside the European Union.

Adults on the country's electoral register are chosen at random to staff polling stations, for which they are paid 65 euros ($72).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban launches major Afghan offensive after deadline for U.S. pullout

Afghan security forces fought back a major Taliban offensive in southern Helmand province in the last 24 hours, officials and residents said on Tuesday, as militants launched assaults around the country after a missed U.S. deadline to withd...

Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with husband Shriram Nene

Bollywoods Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday treated her social media fans with a major throwback picture of her with hubby Shriram Nene. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture along with the caption Hold y...

Mexico promises answers after metro train collapse kills 23

Mexico will find out who was responsible for the overpass collapse that killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more when a train on Mexico Citys newest metro line plunged onto a busy road below, the government said on Tuesday. Mexican...

Hosting IPL-14 in India was the right call, situation deteriorated quickly: Ness Wadia

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia on Tuesday backed the BCCIs decision to host IPL-14 in India amid the COVID-19 threat, saying that was the right call before the situation deteriorated quickly.The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021