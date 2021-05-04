Rugby-La Rochelle, Toulouse dominate European Player of the Year shortlist
Champions Cup finalists Toulouse and La Rochelle have dominated the five-man shortlist for the European Player of the Year award, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Tuesday. Four-time Champions Cup winners Toulouse were represented by captain Julien Marchand, France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and former All Black and two-time World Cup winner Jerome Kaino.
Toulouse qualified for the Twickenham showpiece with a 21-9 victory against Bordeaux Begles on Saturday. La Rochelle's Gregory Alldritt and Will Skelton were also on the list, both having made try-scoring contributions Sunday's 32-23 semi-final win over Leinster.
The winner of the award - the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy - will be announced following the Champions Cup final on May 22. Shortlist
Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle) Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)
Jerome Kaino (Toulouse) Julien Marchand (Toulouse)
Will Skelton (La Rochelle)
