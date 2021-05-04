Left Menu

Roma might be a perfect fit for José Mourinho

Mourinhos contract is for three seasons, although he wont take over until after this season.Mourinho has also coached Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham, from which he was fired last month.At Roma, Mourinho can speak his native Portuguese with countryman Tiago Pinto, the teams general manager.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:56 IST
Roma might be a perfect fit for José Mourinho

This should be fun.

José Mourinho, that most outspoken of soccer coaches, will take over next season at Roma, the team with some of the most outspoken fans in Italy.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season,” Mourinho said in Roma's surprise announcement Tuesday.

Mourinho's task will be to challenge new Serie A champion Inter Milan — the team he memorably led to a treble of titles little more than a decade ago during his only previous job in Italy.

“We are thrilled and delighted to welcome José Mourinho into the AS Roma family,” club president Dan Friedkin and vice president Ryan Friedkin said. “A great champion who has won trophies at every level, José will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.'' With Roma in seventh place in Serie A and having been beaten by Manchester United 6-2 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals last week, Mourinho will face a major challenge with the club.

While Roma reached the Champions League semifinals in 2018, the team has not won a single trophy since lifting the Italian Cup in 2008.

Retired captain Francesco Totti led Roma to its third and last Serie A title in 2001.

The current team is captained by 24-year-old Lorenzo Pellegrini, although the team's most talented player might be fellow midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo, who has missed this entire season with an injury.

“The appointment of José is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club,” said the Friedkins, who purchased the club last year from James Pallotta to maintain American ownership.

The move to hire Mourinho came a few hours after Roma announced that current coach Paulo Fonseca will depart at the end of this season. Mourinho's contract is for three seasons, although he won't take over until after this season.

Mourinho has also coached Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham, from which he was fired last month.

At Roma, Mourinho can speak his native Portuguese with countryman Tiago Pinto, the team's general manager. The coach needs to revive his career after dressing-room apathy and growing disillusionment at his tactics cost him his job at Tottenham after 17 months at the London club.

That was Mourinho's shortest spell with a team since he broke into the big time as a slick and self-confident coach of Porto at the start of the century.

“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma,” Mourinho said.

“It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.'' Fonseca will still coach Roma during the second leg of the Europa League semifinals against United at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday, as well as the remaining four games in Serie A this season.

“I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course,” Mourinho said, before adding a cheer in the local dialect: “Daje Roma!”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban launches major Afghan offensive after deadline for U.S. pullout

Afghan security forces fought back a major Taliban offensive in southern Helmand province in the last 24 hours, officials and residents said on Tuesday, as militants launched assaults around the country after a missed U.S. deadline to withd...

Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with husband Shriram Nene

Bollywoods Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday treated her social media fans with a major throwback picture of her with hubby Shriram Nene. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture along with the caption Hold y...

Mexico promises answers after metro train collapse kills 23

Mexico will find out who was responsible for the overpass collapse that killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more when a train on Mexico Citys newest metro line plunged onto a busy road below, the government said on Tuesday. Mexican...

Hosting IPL-14 in India was the right call, situation deteriorated quickly: Ness Wadia

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia on Tuesday backed the BCCIs decision to host IPL-14 in India amid the COVID-19 threat, saying that was the right call before the situation deteriorated quickly.The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021