The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-LDALL SUSPENDED COVID downs IPL: league suspended after multiple cases; BCCI assures safe return to foreign players New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A barrage of COVID-19 cases forced the IPL's indefinite suspension on Tuesday, a move that was welcomed by the franchises even as the league's jittery foreign recruits waited for BCCI's plan of action to ensure their return amid some strict travel restrictions.

SPO-CRI-IPL-2NDLD SUSPENDED COVID takes down IPL: league suspended indefinitely after multiple cases in bio-bubble New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble, ending a month-long relatively smooth run for cricket's most glamorous and cash-rich event in the middle of a raging pandemic.

SPO-CRI-HUNDRED-IND-WOM Four Indian women players granted NOC by BCCI to play in UK's 'The Hundred' By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The BCCI has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to four Indian women cricketers, including T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, to play in the inaugural 'Hundred' tournament in the UK starting on July 21.

SPO-CRI-IPL-BCCI-LOSSES BCCI set to incur losses of over Rs 2000 crore due to COVID-forced IPL postponement By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The BCCI stands to lose over Rs 2000 crore of the broadcast and sponsorship money earmarked for this year's Indian Premier League which was indefinitely postponed on Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FOREIGNERS-2NDLD RETURN We will find a way to send back foreign players: IPL chairman New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) IPL chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday said the BCCI will ''find a way'' to send the league's foreign recruits back to their respective countries after the event was suspended indefinitely due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUSTRALIA-MALDIVES Australian IPL players and support staff might fly off to Maldives in bid to get home New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) With their country shut for all those flying from India, the now suspended IPL's Australian contingent, comprising players, support staff and commentators, is expected to head to Maldives before taking a connecting flight for home.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-CA CA will not seek exemption from travel ban but will work to get its IPL players back home Melbourne, May 4 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Tuesday said it will not seek exemption from a government-imposed travel ban on flights from India but will coordinate with the BCCI to ensure that players from Down Under return safely following the suspension of IPL. SPO-CRI-IPL-SLATER Slater leaves IPL bio-bubble, lands in Maldives:Report Melbourne, May 3 (PTI) Cricket-turned-commentator Michael Slater has left the IPL's bio-bubble and flown to Maldives after Australia suspended flights from India till May 15 because of the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases there.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-ACA Australian cricketers still want to fulfil their IPL commitments: players' union chief Melbourne, May 4 (PTI) The majority of the Australian cricketers currently in the IPL want to fulfil their commitments with their respective franchises even after the tournament's bio-bubble was breached with two players testing positive for COVID-19, the head of the country's players' union (ACA) said on Tuesday.

SPO-BOX-BFI-3RDLD DEATH BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti dies after battling COVID-19 New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India's Executive Director R K Sacheti died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19, a demise that was mourned by administrators cutting across sports as well as the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

SPO-HOCK-LEAGUE-IND-POSTPONEMNET COVID-19 effect: India's FIH Pro League matches in Europe postponed Lausanne, May 4 (PTI) India's upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League away fixtures against Spain and Germany later this month have been postponed due to the international travel restrictions imposed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases in the Asian country, the world body (FIH) informed on Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-AFC-IND Indian side to compete in AFC Women's Club Championship Pilot Tournament New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) An Indian side will feature in the prestigious AFC Women's Club Championship 2021 to be held later this year, the national federation said on Tuesday.

SPO-HOCK-LALIT Need to work on converting chances into goals ahead of Olympics: Lalit Bengaluru, May 4 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team forward Lalit Upadhyay feels that the players need to work on converting more chances into goals ahead of the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to open on July 23. SPO-CRI-IPL-BROADCASTER IPL broadcaster supports BCCI move to postpone league Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Star India, the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League, on Tuesday supported the BCCI's decision to indefinitely suspend the lucrative T20 event due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SUSPENDED-REAX Franchises, stakeholders unite in COVID fight, hail IPL suspension Kolkata, May 4 (PTI) Franchises and stakeholders of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday hailed the BCCI's decision to suspend the tournament indefinitely, insisting that cricket can wait while the country fights an unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

SPO-CRI-BEHRENDORFF-DONATION CSK pacer Jason Behrendorff donates to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings' Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff on Tuesday announced he will be donating an undisclosed sum to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal as the country battles an unprecedented health crisis.

SPO-COVID-JOURNALIST-DEATH Sports journalist Ruchir Mishra succumbs to COVID-19 New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Senior Nagpur-based sports journalist Ruchir Mishra died after battling COVID-19 for the last 10 days.

