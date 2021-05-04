COVID-19: India's FIH Pro League games in Europe postponed

Left Menu

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:18 IST
India men's hockey team in action (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

India's upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League away matches against Spain and Germany, scheduled to be played on May 15, 16, and May 22, 23 respectively, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the FIH said on Tuesday. "FIH, Hockey India as well as the Hockey National Associations of Germany, Spain and Great Britain - since the matches initially planned in London on 8-9 May were also postponed - are currently looking at all potential options to rearrange these matches at a later date," the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said in a statement.

"On behalf of the global hockey community, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) would like to express its support and strong sympathy to the Indian hockey community, as well as their families and friends." "At this very hard time for India, a country so much linked to the history as well as the current development of hockey, our thoughts are with all Indian people," it added.

Last month, India's matches against Great Britain, slated to be played on May 8 and 9, were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

