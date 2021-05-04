Cycling-Bernal to co-lead Ineos Grenadiers at Giro
Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed their lineup for the Giro d'Italia with Colombian Egan Bernal being named joint-leader along with young Russian Pavel Sivakov. Bernal, who won the Tour de France in 2019, will be making his debut in the race. The British team's lineup also features all-rounders Gianni Moscon and Dani Martinez while world time trial champion Filippo Ganna will be hunting stage victories.Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:22 IST
