Left Menu

Messi and Barcelona teammates under investigation by La Liga for breaching COVID-19 protocols

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi and his teammates have come under the scanner after the squad had a lunch meeting at the captain's home earlier this week.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:40 IST
Messi and Barcelona teammates under investigation by La Liga for breaching COVID-19 protocols
Argentine and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi and his teammates have come under the scanner after the squad had a lunch meeting at the captain's home earlier this week. According to Goal.com, La Liga has opened an investigation to enquire whether the Barcelona players breach the COVID-19 norms in Catalonia. According to the current coronavirus rules, not more than six people can meet at one time in any outdoor or indoor setting.

The Argentine striker had hosted a team meeting on Monday to kick start preparations for the clash against Atletico Madrid. Players that attended the Barcelona captain's meeting sat with their partners on different tables, Goal.com reported.

La Liga are now looking for more clues on the meeting to see whether or not the bio-secure bubble was breached amid the continuous attempts from authorities to avoid the outbreak of coronavirus cases Last week, Barcelona defeated Valencia CF 3-2. Messi scored 50th free-kick goal for his side as they got over the line. Fifty goals from free-kicks are not just a record in La Liga. It is also more than any single player has scored in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, or Ligue 1.

Barcelona will next lock horns with Atletico Madrid on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rights critics condemn French sale to Egypt of 30 more jets

France is selling another 30 Rafale fighter jets to Egypt in a deal condemned Tuesday by rights advocates, including the French wife of a jailed activist.The deal, confirmed separately by both countries, will build up Egypts fleet of the ad...

Belgian government, parliament, colleges hit by cyberattack

The company providing internet services for Belgiums parliament, government agencies, universities and scientific institutions said Tuesday that its network was under cyberattack, with connections to several customers disrupted. Belnet said...

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021