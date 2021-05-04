Left Menu

IPL 2021: DC spinner Mishra moved to 'designated' medical facility after testing COVID positive

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday informed that star spinner Amit Mishra has been moved to a designated medical care facility after he tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:44 IST
IPL 2021: DC spinner Mishra moved to 'designated' medical facility after testing COVID positive
Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday informed that star spinner Amit Mishra has been moved to a designated medical care facility after he tested positive for coronavirus. The franchise medical team is in constant touch with Mishra and is ensuring his safety. The side also wished Mishra a speedy recovery.

"Delhi Capitals leg spinner Amit Mishra has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been moved to a designated medical care facility, as per BCCI & IPL guidelines," Delhi Capitals tweeted. "The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Mishra, and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery," it added.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has also tested positive for COVID-19. This after bowling coach L Balaji tested positive on Monday. Speaking to ANI, a senior CSK official said that the sample has gone for a re-test. "His sample came positive and has gone for a retest and we can know only confirm after that report comes," the official said.

Asked about the other players, the official said they have started heading out with Balaji in isolation as he tested positive. "The players have started moving with Balaji staying in isolation as he tested positive. The foreign players are awaiting a confirmation from BCCI on the route of travel while the Indian players are heading home." The Indian Premier League Governing Council (GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, in an emergency meeting, unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.

The BCCI also said that it will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021. The BCCI also thanked all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners, and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.

India registered 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rights critics condemn French sale to Egypt of 30 more jets

France is selling another 30 Rafale fighter jets to Egypt in a deal condemned Tuesday by rights advocates, including the French wife of a jailed activist.The deal, confirmed separately by both countries, will build up Egypts fleet of the ad...

Belgian government, parliament, colleges hit by cyberattack

The company providing internet services for Belgiums parliament, government agencies, universities and scientific institutions said Tuesday that its network was under cyberattack, with connections to several customers disrupted. Belnet said...

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021