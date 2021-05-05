Left Menu

Soccer-Tuchel hopes 'top guy' Kante can deliver Champions League title

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on midfielder N'Golo Kante ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg with Real Madrid, saying that the Frenchman's winning mentality is key to their quest for trophies.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:13 IST
Soccer-Tuchel hopes 'top guy' Kante can deliver Champions League title

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on midfielder N'Golo Kante ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg with Real Madrid, saying that the Frenchman's winning mentality is key to their quest for trophies. World Cup-winner Kante produced a man-of-the-match display as Chelsea secured a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid for a narrow advantage in the two-legged tie.

Kante has been ever present in Chelsea's midfield this season, making 43 appearances in all competitions, and is expected to play an important role later on Wednesday. "He's a top guy," Tuchel told reporters. "He's the guy you need to win trophies ... that's why we're are so happy he's here and he's at our club."

Kante has won the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup titles since joining the London club in 2016 and Tuchel backed the 30-year-old to add the Champions League crown to his collection. "It's a pleasure to watch what he's doing with the mentality of a real helper ... he'll always give everything to help out on the pitch - it's a fantastic combination," former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain manager Tuchel added.

"For me he's an example ... he's an unbelievable input for any team in the world." The winner of the semi-final on aggregate will take on Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on May 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Looking back, organisers may have tweaked few things: Cummins on hosting IPL in India

Australia pacer Pat Cummins feels the IPL organisers, in hindsight, would have tweaked a few things after deciding to host the league in India amidst a raging COVID-19 pandemic. Cummins, a key part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, said pr...

Israeli coalition talks resume after PM misses deadline

Israels president on Wednesday signalled he would move quickly to task a new candidate with forming a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so ahead of a midnight deadline.President Reuven Rivlin will meet with the...

Cricket-India to help move Australian IPL cohort to Sri Lanka or Maldives - Cricket Australia

Indias cricket board BCCI will help to move Australias entire Indian Premier League cohort to the Maldives or Sri Lanka in coming days, Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said on Wednesday. So what were working to do and what the BCCI are ...

Motor racing-Grosjean to test Hamilton's 2019 Mercedes at French GP circuit

Romain Grosjean will drive a Formula One car for the first time since his fiery crash in Bahrain last November when he tries out Lewis Hamiltons 2019 title-winning Mercedes at Le Castellet in June. Mercedes said the 35-year-old will perform...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021