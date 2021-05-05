Good luck with the next phase: Sania Mirza to Barbora Strycova

With former doubles no.1 Barbora Strycova announcing her retirement, India sensation and former doubles partner Sania Mirza wished her luck and said she would miss seeing the Czech tennis player. Taking to Twitter, Sania wrote: "Good luck with the next phase.. we have some amazing laughs and memories on and off the court..will miss seeing you and our inappropriate jokes..congratulations on an amazing career B."

Announcing her retirement, Barbora did add that she hopes to play one more game in 2022. "Dear fans...or I should say friends. As you might have heard, I announced my retirement from professional tennis today. It feels weird. Until now, tennis was the only world I knew. I have always had enormous love for this amazing sport. Even though all the pain, tears, renunciation and sweat, all the great moment and victories were worth it!

"I never planned to end my career during a pandemic. However, some moments in life just can't be planned and I am super excited for my next life role as a mom. It doesn't mean I will accept that fact that I didn't play my last match in front of an audience. Once it's possible, I will play one last match...in front of you. To say a proper goodbye," she wrote on her social media account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)