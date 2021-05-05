Left Menu

Good luck with the next phase: Sania Mirza to Barbora Strycova

With former doubles no.1 Barbora Strycova announcing her retirement, India sensation and former doubles partner Sania Mirza wished her luck and said she would miss seeing the Czech tennis player.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:40 IST
Good luck with the next phase: Sania Mirza to Barbora Strycova
Sania Mirza. Image Credit: ANI

With former doubles no.1 Barbora Strycova announcing her retirement, India sensation and former doubles partner Sania Mirza wished her luck and said she would miss seeing the Czech tennis player. Taking to Twitter, Sania wrote: "Good luck with the next phase.. we have some amazing laughs and memories on and off the court..will miss seeing you and our inappropriate jokes..congratulations on an amazing career B."

Announcing her retirement, Barbora did add that she hopes to play one more game in 2022. "Dear fans...or I should say friends. As you might have heard, I announced my retirement from professional tennis today. It feels weird. Until now, tennis was the only world I knew. I have always had enormous love for this amazing sport. Even though all the pain, tears, renunciation and sweat, all the great moment and victories were worth it!

"I never planned to end my career during a pandemic. However, some moments in life just can't be planned and I am super excited for my next life role as a mom. It doesn't mean I will accept that fact that I didn't play my last match in front of an audience. Once it's possible, I will play one last match...in front of you. To say a proper goodbye," she wrote on her social media account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We are also in Delhi. We are helpless and have been on phone. We can imagine what citizens are going through: Justice Chandrachud.

We are also in Delhi. We are helpless and have been on phone. We can imagine what citizens are going through Justice Chandrachud....

Euro zone bond yields edge up as equity markets calm

Euro zone bond yields edged up on Wednesday as equity markets recovered from a sudden slump a day earlier that had sent yields on the safe-haven assets falling sharply. Stock markets fell 0.5 on Tuesday in a matter of minutes and further af...

Taliban capture northern Afghan district amid surge in violence

Taliban insurgents captured a district in northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to retreat to the provincial capital amid a recent surge in violence, officials said on Wednesday. Fighting has escalated sharply in recent weeks, wit...

Iran envoy drops appeal to prison in Belgium over bomb plot

An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison for planning a bomb attack in France has dropped his appeal in Belgium and will serve a prison sentence, lawyers said on Wednesday.Prosecutors ruled out a swap of Western prisoners in Iran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021