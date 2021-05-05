Left Menu

Cricket-Virus-hit India to help move Australian IPL cohort to Sri Lanka or Maldives

The cricket board (BCCI) in coronavirus-hit India will help to move Australia's entire Indian Premier League (IPL) cohort to the Maldives or Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said on Wednesday. The IPL was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday as India's COVID-19 crisis escalates, but the decision left Australian and other foreign participants looking for ways to leave the country.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:51 IST
Cricket-Virus-hit India to help move Australian IPL cohort to Sri Lanka or Maldives

The cricket board (BCCI) in coronavirus-hit India will help to move Australia's entire Indian Premier League (IPL) cohort to the Maldives or Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said on Wednesday.

The IPL was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday as India's COVID-19 crisis escalates, but the decision left Australian and other foreign participants looking for ways to leave the country. Australia has banned travellers from India who have been in the country within the prior 14 days but CA interim Chief Executive Hockley said the players would wait outside India for approval to head home.

"So what we're working to do and what the BCCI are working to do, and they've been incredibly cooperative, is working to move the entire cohort out of India," Hockley told reporters in Sydney. "That's now narrowed down to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The BCCI are working through the final details of that at the moment and we expect that movement will happen in the next two to three days."

Hockley added that the Indian board had also committed to arranging a charter plane to bring the Australian cricketers home. Australia has banned travellers from India until May 15.

The Australian Cricketers' Association confirmed former Australia batsman Mike Hussey, a coach for one of the IPL teams, had tested positive for COVID-19. ACA boss Todd Greenberg said that as far as he was aware, Hussey was the only Australian involved in the IPL to contract the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We are also in Delhi. We are helpless and have been on phone. We can imagine what citizens are going through: Justice Chandrachud.

We are also in Delhi. We are helpless and have been on phone. We can imagine what citizens are going through Justice Chandrachud....

Euro zone bond yields edge up as equity markets calm

Euro zone bond yields edged up on Wednesday as equity markets recovered from a sudden slump a day earlier that had sent yields on the safe-haven assets falling sharply. Stock markets fell 0.5 on Tuesday in a matter of minutes and further af...

Taliban capture northern Afghan district amid surge in violence

Taliban insurgents captured a district in northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to retreat to the provincial capital amid a recent surge in violence, officials said on Wednesday. Fighting has escalated sharply in recent weeks, wit...

Iran envoy drops appeal to prison in Belgium over bomb plot

An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison for planning a bomb attack in France has dropped his appeal in Belgium and will serve a prison sentence, lawyers said on Wednesday.Prosecutors ruled out a swap of Western prisoners in Iran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021