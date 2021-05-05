Left Menu

Coe gives stamp of approval to Tokyo Olympic test event

Sebastian Coe, the head of the world governing body of track and field, said a half-marathon test event run in Japans northern city of Sapporo on Wednesday made him confident that the Olympic marathon can be held successfully in the city when the Tokyo Games open in just under three months.Spectators were encouraged to stay off the streets and not watch the race in person.

PTI | Sapporo | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:54 IST
Coe gives stamp of approval to Tokyo Olympic test event

Sebastian Coe, the head of the world governing body of track and field, said a half-marathon test event run in Japan's northern city of Sapporo on Wednesday made him confident that the Olympic marathon can be held successfully in the city when the Tokyo Games open in just under three months.

Spectators were encouraged to stay off the streets and not watch the race in person. Security officials held signs on the roads that read: ”Please refrain from watching the event from here.'' The smattering of competitors from abroad were largely restricted to their hotel rooms while not competing or training. Coe said strict protocols measures against COVID-19 were followed.

Coe said ''today Sapporo demonstrated the highest level of capability to organize successful” marathon and race walk events.

Those events are being held outside of Tokyo because of the city’s hot summers.

Coe, who is seen as a possible candidate to head the International Olympic Committee after Thomas Bach, was outwardly laudatory. He will be on hand on Sunday when Tokyo organizers hold another test event at the new $1.4 billion National Stadium in Tokyo.

Tokyo organizers have held a series of test events in the last several days and have reported few problems. The largest problem is convincing the Japanese population that the Olympics, with 11,000 athletes and thousands of others, should take place in the middle of a pandemic.

In polls, 70-80% in Japan say they don't want the Olympics to take place. That sentiment has not moderated with Tokyo, Osaka and other areas under emergency orders with cases surging, particularly the more contagious variants.

Only about 2% of Japan's population has been vaccinated for COVID-19. The country has reported just over 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

''You can understand the concern,” Coe told a news conference. He tried to reassure by saying that one-fifth of the athletes in the Olympics represent track and field — and that World Athletics can meet the challenge.

Tokyo is officially spending $15.4 billion to hold the Olympics, and some estimates say it is twice that much. The IOC is pushing on with the games, partly because 73% of its income is from selling broadcast rights.

Organizers have said they are not likely to decide until June if fans can attend Olympic events. Fans from abroad have already been banned.

“Everybody, the athletes particularly, will hope for spectators,'' Coe said. “But I think they recognize that if that’s not possible then the games will still take place and the competition will still be extremely good.” He said athletes had become used to competing at stadiums where there aren't any crowds.

Coe, a two-time Olympic gold-medalist at 1,500 meters, also headed the 2012 London Olympics. He said he did not envy Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo organizing committee.

“The challenges are big. I don’t believe any Olympic Games has been delivered under more difficult circumstances,'' Coe said. ''These games have an overlay of complexity that is beyond most comprehension.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU unveils plan to cut dependency on China, others

The European Union unveiled on Wednesday a plan to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas like raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors after the pandemic-induced economic slump....

India's Goa, sun and sand tourist destination, has country's highest COVID rate

Indias Goa state, a hugely popular tourist destination on the western coast, has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the country, with up to one in every two people testing positive in recent weeks, government officials said on Wedne...

Russia seeks extra fines against Twitter over 'banned content' -TASS

Russia is seeking an additional 24 million roubles 321,586 in fines from U.S. tech giant Twitter for failing to remove content banned in Russia, the TASS news agency cited a court as saying on Wednesday. State communications regulator Rosko...

Routine surgeries deferred in hospitals across Jammu division

The authorities in Jammu issued an order on Wednesday deferring routine surgeries in government and private health institutions in the division, owing to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.Issued by Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021