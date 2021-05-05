Our wrestlers have no connection to Chhatrasal Stadium brawl: Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar on Wednesday said that his wrestlers were not involved in the brawl that took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday night. An incident of brawl among wrestlers was reported at Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday. Some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them also died during treatment.

Delhi Police has already registered a case of murder and an investigation is underway. "They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident," Sushil told ANI.

Sushil is seen as one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had taken home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics.

