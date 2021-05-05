Left Menu

BCCI to help arrange charter flights for IPL's Australian players via Maldives or SL: CA

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:16 IST
BCCI to help arrange charter flights for IPL's Australian players via Maldives or SL: CA

Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley on Wednesday said that the BCCI is working to arrange a charter flight for IPL's Australian recruits, who are likely to stay in Maldives or Sri Lanka before heading back home because of a travel ban on the COVID-19 ravaged India.

The IPL's 40-strong Australian contingent, comprising players, support staff and commentators, could be flown to Maldives or Sri Lanka before getting a connecting flight for home.

''What the BCCI is working to do is to move the entire cohort out of India where they will wait until it's possible to return to Australia,'' Hockley told reporters in Sydney.

''The BCCI has been working on a range of options. That's now narrowed down to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The BCCI is committed not only to the first move but also to putting on a charter to bring them back to Australia.'' The IPL was ''indefinitely suspended'' on Tuesday after multiple cases of COVID-19 emerged from Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

There are 14 Australian players along with coaches and commentators who might now take a detour as the Australian government has imposed strict sanctions for people returning from India.

Asked if the IPL could resume this year, the CA official said it's ''premature to speculate on that.'' ''At the moment, the BCCI is very focused on getting all the players, not just the Australians, home safe.'' Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Mike Hussey, who has tested positive for COVID-19, will stay back to complete his 10-day quarantine in India.

Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) chief executive Todd Greenberg said Hussey was in ''good spirits'' despite contracting the highly contagious virus. ''His symptoms are relatively mild, so he's in for a stint of isolation in his hotel for at least 10 days, but his team have got some really good support systems around him, which is good,'' Greenberg was quoted as saying in 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

Considering the current situation, the players will leave in batches, starting as early as Thursday.

''This is a two-step process. The first step is getting them out of India and the next step is getting them safely home,'' Greenberg said. ''We're still waiting to hear what the government are going to do post-May 15 and once we have that confirmation we'll put the next start step in place.'' PTI AH PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Most Futuristic Series of Smartwatches From Crossbeats Is Here. They Are Truly a Game-Changer

India The Orbit Series is built on advanced motion sensors and dynamic tracking algorithm that ensures one can monitor health vitals like SPo2 blood oxygen level, HR Heart rate, BP Blood pressure, sleep tracking and more anytime and anywher...

EU unveils plan to cut dependency on China, others

The European Union unveiled on Wednesday a plan to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas like raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors after the pandemic-induced economic slump....

India's Goa, sun and sand tourist destination, has country's highest COVID rate

Indias Goa state, a hugely popular tourist destination on the western coast, has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the country, with up to one in every two people testing positive in recent weeks, government officials said on Wedne...

Russia seeks extra fines against Twitter over 'banned content' -TASS

Russia is seeking an additional 24 million roubles 321,586 in fines from U.S. tech giant Twitter for failing to remove content banned in Russia, the TASS news agency cited a court as saying on Wednesday. State communications regulator Rosko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021