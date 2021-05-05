Left Menu

LeBron James 'Chosen One' jersey, Maradona boots head to auction

Other items that will be offered include boots signed and worn by late Argentine soccer superstar Diego Maradona during his 1983-84 season with Barcelona, and a jersey he wore during a 1990 World Cup match against Brazil.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:30 IST
LeBron James 'Chosen One' jersey, Maradona boots head to auction

A high-school basketball jersey worn by LeBron James on a famous Sports Illustrated cover will go up for auction in July among 500 other pieces of sports memorabilia, Julien's Auctions said on Wednesday. James was 17 when he wore the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School jersey on a 2002 cover of Sports Illustrated magazine under the title "The Chosen One." He soon went straight from the school to become the first overall pick in the National Basketball Association draft and has won four NBA championships.

"It is a very unique, interesting item that is considered the holy grail of items for the LeBron James collection," said Kendall Capps, sports director for Julien's Auctions. The green-and-white jersey is expected to sell for between $400,000 and $600,000, according to estimates from the auction house. The auction will take place live in Beverly Hills on July 17 and 18. Bidders can also participate online. Other items that will be offered include boots signed and worn by late Argentine soccer superstar Diego Maradona during his 1983-84 season with Barcelona, and a jersey he wore during a 1990 World Cup match against Brazil. The items are expected to fetch between $40,000 and $60,000 each. Maradona died in November at age 60.

The auction also includes a Michael Jordan NBA rookie trading card, jerseys worn by the late NBA player Kobe Bryant and a golf glove signed and worn by Tiger Woods. The items will go on display at a public exhibition in Beverly Hills from July 12 to July 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh announces 10-day lockdown from May 7 to check COVID-19

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to impose a lockdown in the state from May 7 to May 16 to check the spread of COVID-19, an official said here.The decision to impose the corona curfew in the state was taken at a Cabinet ...

This World Asthma Day, Lets Uncover the Asthma Misconceptions

These unprecedented times call for better awareness Mumbai, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The Global Burden of Disease Report In India, around 93 Million people suffer from chronic respiratory diseases out of thi...

France threatens to turn lights off in Jersey over Brexit fish row

France has suggested it could cut power supplies to the British Channel Island of Jersey if its fishermen are not granted full access to UK fishing waters under the post-Brexit trading terms.Seas Minister Annick Girardin said she was disgus...

Appeal by Bobroff against order of high court dismissed

The Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa has dismissed with costs the appeal by Ronald and Darren Bobroff against an order of the North Gauteng High Court granting the permanent forfeiture of more than R103 million.This came after an app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021