Soccer-Berlusconi's Monza revive promotion bid after beating rivals

Bought by Berlusconi in 2018, fourth-placed Monza are two points off Salernitana - who they beat 3-1 at the weekend thanks to two goals from former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli - in second and the final automatic promotion spot. The side from just outside Milan gave their cause a further boost after a narrow 1-0 win over Lecce in third on Tuesday, moving level on points with their opponents.

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Monza project could be set for another promotion after two key wins over Serie B rivals put the northern Italian club in sight of the top flight for the first time in their history. Bought by Berlusconi in 2018, fourth-placed Monza are two points off Salernitana - who they beat 3-1 at the weekend thanks to two goals from former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli - in second and the final automatic promotion spot.

The side from just outside Milan gave their cause a further boost after a narrow 1-0 win over Lecce in third on Tuesday, moving level on points with their opponents. It is unchartered territory for a side who have never competed in Serie A and not above the third-tier since 2000-01.

However, it has not been an easy ride for Monza this season. Approaching the most crucial part of the season, eight of Monza's players, including former AC Milan striker Kevin-Prince Boateng, were suspended by the club and missed the win over Salernitana after breaching COVID-19 protocols to visit a casino in Lugano, Switzerland.

"It was meant to be a bit of fun," the players said in an open letter to fans on Saturday. "We honestly didn't think that we were doing anything to damage the fans, the club, the staff or our teammates. "Unfortunately, all of us underestimated the implications, otherwise we'd without doubt have taken other options into consideration to spend our afternoon off."

The breach ultimately did not prove costly as Balotelli stepped in, having missed much of the season through injury, to fire his side to victory. Balotelli came off the bench in the win over Lecce, while league leader Empoli's 4-0 victory on Tuesday against Cosenza sealed their promotion back to the top flight.

That leaves one spot up for grabs, with two games to play. Monza need slip-ups from their rivals, otherwise they will have to settle for a play-off place. A Berlusconi reunion with the top flight, having previously owned Milan for three decades during the club's most successful period, remains a distinct possibility.

