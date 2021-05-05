Australian cricketers to reach Maldives by chartered flight

Australian cricketers to reach Maldives by chartered flightPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:21 IST
Australian cricketers, involved in the suspended IPL, will soon fly to Maldives in a chartered flight and wait there till Australia opens its borders to receive them, an official said on Wednesday.
Australia has sealed its borders to travellers from India until May 15 due to the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the postponement of the League. The 38-member Australian contingent that has players, coaches, umpires and commentators, chose to wait in Maldives until the borders re-open.
''All Australians are assembling in Delhi beginning today and from there they will head to Maldives by a chartered flight,'' a KKR team official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.
Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey, who is the only Australian to have tested positive, however will have to stay back to serve a 10-day quarantine in India.
Cricket-turned-commentator Michael Slater has already reached Maldives.
The IPL organisers on Tuesday postponed the tournament for an indefinite period after four Indians players tested positive for the virus, that made its way into the bio-secure bubble.
