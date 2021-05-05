Left Menu

Arsenal's 25-year run in European competition on the line

PTI | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:30 IST
Arsenal's 25-year run in European competition on the line

So much for Arsenal being one of the elite soccer clubs in Europe.

Three weeks after being among the instigators of the controversially closed-off and ultimately ill-fated Super League, the English team is facing the ignominy of being shut out of continental competition for the first time in 25 years.

A failure to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Villarreal in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday would end Arsenal's quarter-century run of participating in either the Champions League or UEFA's secondary club competitions.

Such a degrading of status would be ironic, considering the planned Super League — devised and then aborted within a chaotic 48-hour period last month — would have positioned Arsenal as one of 12 elite teams in the European game.

The significance of the match against Villarreal, likely to be played against the backdrop of more fan protests against Arsenal's American ownership for its involvement in the Super League project, isn't lost on Mikel Arteta.

''It is a big moment,'' the Arsenal manager said. ''Not for me but for the club, for everything that has happened in the last two years, in the last months, and for all the instability that we have been hit with for many different reasons.

''I think it will be really important, and a big step forward, if we are able to be in that final and have the opportunity to win that trophy.'' It's not just Arteta's future that could be on the line on Thursday. Arsenal's ability to attract players for next season, and to retain the services of its own best players, might hinge on winning the Europa League and gaining the bonus prize of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Otherwise, it's out of Europe, a situation Arsenal hasn't been in since the 1995-96 season — a year that fell between the storied managerial eras of George Graham and Arsene Wenger.

For Arteta, that would be unacceptable.

''But it's the reality,'' he said. ''It's not what we want, obviously, but there are a lot of things that have happened in that period for many reasons.

''One is the level has been raised to a standard that is unprecedented in the (Premier League) and we are not the only club that has been out of that. But obviously no one accepts that situation and we want to change it straightaway. This season, we have the opportunity to do that.'' Arteta delivered the FA Cup to Arsenal in August, at the end of his first season at the club, but his position would be uncertain should his team be eliminated by Villarreal, which — adding to the weight of the occasion — is coached by Unai Emery.

Emery is a Spaniard who replaced Wenger at Arsenal in May 2018, following the Frenchman's nearly 22 years in the job. He lasted only 18 months.

Arteta said the success of this season will now be determined by winning the Europa League or not.

''It will be judged like this,'' he said. ''How good or bad job you are doing is judged by many factors by different people. Externally, it's only when you win or lose. That is the defining moment.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Roche India gets emergency use approval for antibody cocktail used in COVID-19 treatment

Drug firm Roche India on Wednesday said it has received Emergency Use Authorisation EUA from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation CDSCO for Roches investigational antibody cocktail used in the treatment of COVID-19. The approval...

Provisional family pension liberalized: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Government has decided to extend the payment o...

We have protocol in place, says British envoy Ellis after Indian G7 delegation contracts COVID-19

After some members of the Indian delegation to G7 tested positive for COVID-19, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Wednesday said that a protocol has been enforced to deal with the situation. Answering queries, he said These a...

Police arrest 14 cybercriminals in Jharkhand

Police on Wednesday arrested 14 cybercriminals and seized 23 mobile phones and 37 sim cards from their possession in Jharkhands Deoghar district, a senior officer said.Fourteen cybercriminals were nabbed from different police station areas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021